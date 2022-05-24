Last Updated:

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story': Gagan Dev Riar To Play Lead Role In 'Scam 1992's Sequel

Post the success of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story', the makers announced the 2nd season of the 'Scam' franchise titled 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'

Written By
Digital Desk
Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Image: PR


Post the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta story, Applause Entertainment recently announced the 2nd season of their popular 'Scam' franchise titled Scam 2003: The Telgi Story. While Pratik Gandhi aced the role of Harshad Mehta, the Big Bull of Dalal Street, now the creative and casting teams have found the perfect match to play Telgi, the fruit seller who built an empire by counterfeiting stamp papers. A veteran theatre artist, Gagan Dev Riar has been roped in to play the role of Abdul Karim Telgi. 

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story gets lead actor

The series chronicles the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit-seller born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of the most ingenious scams in India. The scam, spread across multiple states, shook the entire country

Scam 2003 is adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter ki Diary’, authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who broke the scam back in the time. The series will be helmed by the National award-winning director, Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani. Cast by Mukesh Chhabra, the series is currently filming and will soon stream on SonyLIV.  Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with StudioNEXT.

Image: PR

READ | ‘Scam 1992’: Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta thank fans as show turns one
READ | 'Scam 1992' fame Pratik Gandhi to feature in new web series on Netflix; Check details
READ | 'Scam 1992' fame Hemant Kher inspires fans with his transformation; Pratik Gandhi reacts
READ | 'Scam 1992': Hansal Mehta announces sequel, to helm 'Scam 2003' based on Abdul Karim Telgi
READ | 'Scam 2003': Makers announce sequel of Pratik Gandhi-starrer hit show 'Scam 1992'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Scam 2003 The Telgi Story, Harshad Mehta, Applause Entertainment
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND