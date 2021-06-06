Seeman Threatens Massive Campaign To Boycott Amazon, Wants 'The Family Man 2' Taken Down

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader & actor Seeman threatened a massive campaign to boycott Amazon services if the latter did not stop streaming the Hindi web series 'The Family Man 2'. Protests have erupted in Tamil Nadu demanding a ban on Samantha's debut Hindi web series 'The Family Man 2', which is accused of misrepresenting the Eelam Tamil community in Sri Lanka ​​and the LTTE organisation. In a letter to Amazon Prime Video's head of India Originals Aparna Purohit, Seeman claimed that the web series was 'made to sound like the 'voice of the Sinhala government' and that he was shocked by the vulgar depiction in 'The Family Man 2'.

Seeman threatens to boycott Amazon over Family Man 2

Accusing the web series 'The Family Man 2' of portraying the Tamil Eezham struggle cheaply & 'intending to tarnish the image of Tamils', Seeman claimed that the series had been made in an attempt to allegedly insult 12 crore Tamilians who haven't been able to recover from the 'massive structural genocide of the century'. Further, the NTK leader pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government had condemned 'The Family Man 2' and had asked the Centre to ban the web series. Seeman claimed that the Tamils demanded the ban 'The Family Man 2' which allegedly showed the LTTE and its leader Captain Prabhakaran in a bad light.

Stop Streaming #TheFamilyMan2 web series, else we Thamizhs all over the world may have to lead a Massive Campaign to Boycott all @amazon Services, including Prime Video.https://t.co/eMCi1AqP8m@aparna1502 @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/czbSElgnM7 — சீமான் (@SeemanOfficial) June 6, 2021

Cast faces backlash for portraying Tamils as terrorists in The Family Man 2

Certain visuals from the trailer have raised grave concern among the show's fans in Tamil Nadu who are anguished over the portrayal of the Tamil Eelam community as terrorists. The day the trailer was released, there were protests on Twitter against the web series. A hashtag was also trending on social media that urged Amazon not to broadcast the series.

The attempt to portray Tamil people ​in this work of fiction as terrorists through the web series has been highly condemned, in particular by politicians from Dravidian parties. Seeman also urged the complete abolition of the telecast of this series, which seeks to portray the Tamil Eelam people who are already on the "brink of extinction" as the greatest pains, great wounds and injustices inflicted on society. And the audacity to portray the Tamil people as violent extremists is also reprehensible, he added.

Seeman also warned the makers of the series that if refuse to pay heed to their demand and broadcast The Family Man 2 online, they will face the "worst possible repercussions" if the Tamil people are misrepresented. Notably, there is opposition not only to the web series but also against Samantha who starred in the series. Some have raised banners against the actor for allegedly insulting Tamil people and Tamil identity.

