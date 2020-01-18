Shabana Azmi Rushed To Hospital After Road Accident, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, official said. The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car (Tata Safari SUV) in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said. Her husband Javed Akhtar was also in the car but did not suffer injuries, news agency ANI reported. According to the latest updates, the actress is now safe though injured. Fans immediately took to social media to pray for her speedy recovery.

Visuals of the accident site accessed by Republic TV show Shabana Azmi having clearly suffered injuries to her face. While there is no blood, the swelling near her eyes and lips is evident. The airbags have been deployed. (The images of Shabana Azmi are graphic and will not be reproduced here). In another picture, the bonnet of the car and the radiator can be seen totally crumpled.

Shabana Azmi ji met with a terrible accident earlier today. Please send massive love, prayers and healing to her. I know this to be true — prayers work. Please. Everyone reading this. Please pray for her recovery. Thank you. — Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) January 18, 2020

Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune express highway. — Shashi Sharma (@shshi_sharma6) January 18, 2020

Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.#ShabanaAzmi — Chandan Singh Rajput (@Singhchndn) January 18, 2020

When a horrific crime/accident happens, it's not that you "don't have to" share photos of victims on social media, you SHOULD NOT. Stop being digital vultures. Please be a bit more empathetic. It's not hard.



Praying Shabana Azmi recovers soon. Hope others in the car are fine. — V (@ivivek_nambiar) January 18, 2020

My Prayers for Fastest recovery of Shabana Azmi ji, who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.@AzmiShabana get well soonest. 🙏 — Vikas Phadnis (@VikasDirector) January 18, 2020

Praying for the speedy recovery of actress Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway. Seems their safari's front-left and the trucks rear-right came into contact at high speed. #ShabanaAzmi — Bhatt (@Bhattowski) January 18, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

