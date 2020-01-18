The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shabana Azmi Rushed To Hospital After Road Accident, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery

Bollywood News

Shabana Azmi & her driver were injured in an accident near Khalapur on Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Their vehicle rammed into a truck. She was rushed to hospital

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shabana Azmi

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in an accident on Saturday afternoon on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, official said. The incident took place around 3.30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car (Tata Safari SUV) in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

She was rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and was undergoing treatment, he said. Her husband Javed Akhtar was also in the car but did not suffer injuries, news agency ANI reported. According to the latest updates, the actress is now safe though injured. Fans immediately took to social media to pray for her speedy recovery.

Shabana Azmi injured in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, rushed to hospital

Visuals of the accident site accessed by Republic TV show Shabana Azmi having clearly suffered injuries to her face. While there is no blood, the swelling near her eyes and lips is evident. The airbags have been deployed. (The images of Shabana Azmi are graphic and will not be reproduced here). In another picture, the bonnet of the car and the radiator can be seen totally crumpled.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TWO CONVICTED IN GANGRAPE
AMIT SHAH GETS A UNIQUE GIFT
RELIEVED MIRZA REACTS TO TITLE
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
RAUT TAKEN AWAY BY BELGAUM POLICE
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI