Shahid Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bloody Daddy' To Release On OTT? Here's All About It

Actor Shahid Kapoor who is known for experimenting with his choice of films is being lately hailed for delivering mind-blowing roles and projects. The Kabir Singh star who has a list of films in his kitty is looking forward to the release of his next thriller Bloody Daddy with Ali Abbas Zafar.

However, as per reports by Bollywood Hungama, the forthcoming film will skip its theatrical run and shall release on Voot Select. Even though the makers have not yet finalised the date, if the media reports are to be believed, they will release it in the final quarter of the year. For the unknown, Bloody Daddy is a remake of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights) starring Tomer Sisley.

Shahid Kapoor's next with Ali Abbas Zafar to premiere on OTT?

After Farzi, Shahid Kapoor's next action thriller with Ek Tha Tiger director has raised the expectations of the fans. In the next, they shall be bringing forth an amazing story that will showcase the actor playing the role of a loving father, who is on the run to save his child from the mafia. A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that the action saga has Shahid playing a father who involves in a lot of gore, so the title suits the film.

The source further added that the film’s title is a tentative one but in all probabilities, this would be the title they lock. Well, this is not the first time Nuit Blanche is remade in India, since it was already remade in Tamil and Telugu with Kamal Haasan as Thoongaa Vanam and Cheekati Rajyam respectively. And with Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake, it will be interesting to see how he does justice to the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor whose last film Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur failed to make a mark at the box office will also be making his OTT series debut with Farzi which is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. On the other hand, this is Ali Abbas Zafar’s next project after the Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia starrer Tandav which was released on Amazon Prime.

IMAGE: Instagaram/AliAbbasZafar/ShahidKapoor