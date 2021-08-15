Shahid Kapoor Credits 'Kaminey' For Allowing Him To Express As An Actor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been in the industry for over 18 years now. The actor, who made his debut with 2003's Ishq Vishk, has come a long way with several commercially successful films. He recently credited his 2009 film Kaminey for helping him in expressing himself as an actor. He also shared the film broke his "cute boy next door" image in the industry.

Shahid Kapoor celebrates 12 years of Kaminey

Shahid Kapoor's film Kaminey released on August 14, 2009. The film, which was a commercial success, brought several opportunities for Shahid. As the film recently completed 12 years, the actor penned a long note about the film and why it has a special place in his heart. Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories to share an art piece of his Kaminey's character. In the story, he wrote, "12 years ago this film allowed me to express myself as an actor. Not a face.. not that cute boy next door.. not that done to death 'I'm such a sweet guy good guy please like me' rubbish. My first double role. My first shot at a kamina no holds barred; A straight out performing part. This was when it all started. So this one will be special."

Shahid Kapoor had his breakthrough with the film Vivah opposite Amrita Rao. The actor was several times typecasted as a 'cute boy'. However, he proved his versatility in acting with the films like Haider, Kaminey, Udtaa Punjab, Padmaawat, and Kabir Singh.

Details about Kaminey

The film Kaminey is an action-drama film starring Shahid Kapoor. He played the double role of Identical twins Guddu and Charlie. The film's plot revolved around the twins with speech disabilities and their quest to end their life's misery. It also cast Priyanka Chopra, Amole Gupte, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Deb Mukherjee and Shivkumar Subramaniam. This Vishal Bharadwaj directorial bagged two National Awards under Special Jury Award and Best Audiography categories.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the upcoming film Jersey. He also has a Raj and DK web series in his pipeline. The untitled web series will mark the actor's digital debut.

