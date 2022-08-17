Shahid Kapoor Grooves With Brother Ishaan Khatter On 'Roop Tera Mastana' Song; WATCH

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter are impeccable dancers along with having incredible acting skills. Both brothers have been trained by Shiamak Davar. Shahid, in fact, began his career as a background dancer in Bollywood films. Recently, the actor shared a video on Instagram, where he was seen flaunting his dance moves with actor-brother Ishaan Khatter.

Shahid Kapoor grooves with brother Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor was seen in a white shirt with black pants and a yellow dupatta around his neck. Ishaan wore kurta with pyjama in the video. Sharing the video, Shahid wrote, "We got it from our mama.” He tagged his brother, Ishaan, and mother, Neliima Azeem. The duo was seen grooving on the 'Roop tera mastana' song. However, as the video surfaced on the internet, many fans dropped heart emojis on their video. Some even debated if Ishaan's dancing was more natural. The video is from the 40th wedding anniversary celebrations of Shahid's parents-in-law.

Moreover, Shahid was last seen in filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanauri's film Jersey alongside Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He has Raj & DK's web series Farzi in the pipeline. Apart from Shahid, the show also features Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

Meanwhile, Ishaan recently finished shooting for Pippa in which he essays the role of young Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, who was instrumental to the victory in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Pippa is based on The Burning Chaffees. Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan are also a part of the war-drama. The teaser for the film was released on August 15 to mark the occasion of Independence Day.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor/@ishaankhatter