Shahid Kapoor Says Kareena And Him Started Dating Within A Week Of Meeting

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are both enjoying their respective careers and family lives, but there was a point when these two were inseparable both on and off-screen. The couple were last seen sharing screen space in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, and they also worked in the film Udta Punjab but were never present in the same scene. In an interview, Shahid Kapoor spoke about how he and Kareena Kapoor started dating within one week of meeting each other. Find out more about his conversation regarding his relationship with Kareena here.

Shahid Kapoor on dating Kareena Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor first shared the screen in the 2004 film Fida alongside Fardeen Khan. The then-couple worked together in a string of movies and openly shared their relationship status. In an interview with a media publication, Shahid was quoted saying that he and Kareena started dating within a week of meeting each other.

He further explained their romantic camaraderie by stating that their opposite personalities helped in sailing their ship. Shahid also said that Kareena is outspoken and impulsive while he is completely the opposite. These conflicting personality traits helped them balance out each other’s strengths and weaknesses and helped them stay together. But this balance eventually suffered a blow and the couple ended their relationship post the release of their film Jab We Met.

Today, both Kareena and Shahid have moved on in their respective lives. Shahid recently celebrated his son Zain Kapoor’s birthday with wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor married fellow actor Saif Ali Khan’s wife in 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Shahid and Kareena are also branching out successfully in their respective careers, with Shahid Kapoor recently delivering his hit film Kabir Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan working as a dance reality show judge and being part of films like Angrezi Medium and Good Newws. We hope both the actors and the ex-couple share the screen space once again and recreate their magical chemistry onscreen.

