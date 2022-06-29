Shahid Kapoor, Mira Face Hard Time In Sicily, Call Out 'insensitive' Behaviour Of Resort

Ever since Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have jetted off for a vacation to an exotic place, the couple has been sharing amazing glimpses from their holiday. From picturesque mountains to breathtaking scenic beauty and their family pictures, everything created a buzz among the fans and they are all excited to know more about their adventurous trip. However, it seems that the couple is facing certain hiccups during the vacation.

The couple has been vacationing in Italy, and recently revealed facing difficulties in finding 'vegetarian food in Sicily'. Not just food, Mira also mentioned other problems that they had to face in the resort where they were staying for a brief period.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput face difficulties during Europe holiday

Mira expressed her disappointment with a resort in Sicily and fewer food options in a post on her Instagram stories. Through her post, she described that the resort they were staying at had limited food options and dirty sheets. Apart from Mira, even Shahid uploaded a witty post while taking a jibe at the limited dietary options available in Sicily.

The star's wife further revealed how the place offers minimum options for vegetarians. "Beautiful Sicily. Skip @verduraresortsicily if you're an Indian or a vegetarian. Limited food options, without an attempt to make a vegetarian feel comforted. Poor linen and dirty sheets... Not one to complain but..let's keep the list tight... Heading to Palermo! Ciao (victory hand emoji).", she wrote.

Apart from this, Mira, in another story shared her views on how veganism has been picking up as a trend, but certain resorts just refuse to offer any help. "At a time when veganism is a global movement and an accepted way of life (unlike 5-7 years ago when making anything without egg was unheard of), it's disappointing when large hotel groups are insensitive to dietary requirements, even when informed in advance. Removing meat from any dish does not make you accommodating. And please--sliced fruit is NOT a dessert," she wrote.

Shahid, on the other hand, had shared a video on his now-deleted Instagram story of two alpacas chewing and wrote, "Feels like us trying to find veg food in Sicily (sic) ..." with a pleading face emoji. The adorable couple has been treating fans with various pictures from the trip while relaxing on a beach and feasting on a fruit and cheese platter.

IMAGE: Instagram/mira.kapoor