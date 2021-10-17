Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Share Stunning Glimpses From Recent Beach Vacation

The much-loved star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are currently holidaying with their kids Misha and Zain in the Maldives. The couple has been treating fans with glimpses of the same on their respective social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Mira has shared a new picture of herself where she can be seen soaking the sun. "Kiss me more", she captioned the photo in which she is dressed in a white blouse styled with a headband and sunglasses. In her Instagram story, she had dropped a series of pictures, one in which she is photobombing her husband Shahid. In the other two photos, she looked ravishing while posing for a selfie in a floral printed dress.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Shahid has dropped a shirtless selfie of himself which grabbed fans' attention. As soon as he posted the photo, netizens flooded the comment section with fire emojis. On his Instagram story, he shared a beautiful video capturing the island's beauty. Take a look:

On Wednesday, Shahid and Mira were snapped with their two kids at the airport while they were leaving for the Maldives. For the unversed, Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in a private wedding ceremony in New Delhi. They were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Misha in 2016. They welcomed their second child, a baby boy, Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, the couple has recently been overlooking the construction of their new house. The home is constructed on the 42nd and 43rd floor of a high-rise building named Three Sixty West in Worli. It comes with an uninterrupted view of the Arabian sea as well as the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Shahid on the work front

In terms of work, Shahid is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, Jersey. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film will hit the big screens on December 31 and is the official remake of the Telugu blockbuster film by the same name. The film focuses on the journey of a retired cricketer, who decides to make a comeback to the sport after his son wishes to don a team jersey. Apart from Shahid, the film will also see Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur take on pivotal roles.

Besides it, the actor is all set to make his digital debut with Raj & DK's directorial yet-to-be-titled series.

(Image: @mira.kapoor/@shahidkapoor/Instagram)