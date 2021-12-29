Shahid Kapoor Reduced His Fees For Theatrical Release Of 'Jersey': Reports

The makers of the forthcoming much-awaited sports drama, Jersey, on Tuesday announced that the film's release has been pushed yet again amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country and concerns over the new Omicron variant. The news of the film being delayed for the fourth time comes just three days before its countrywide theatrical release on New Year's Eve, i.e. December 31.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Kapoor shared a statement that reads, "In view of the current circumstances and new COVID guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film ‘Jersey’. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!" The film was initially scheduled for release on August 28 this year. However, it was shifted due to the ongoing pandemic. As of now, the revised date has not been revealed yet.

Shahid Kapoor reduced his fees for Jersey

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the team of the film had 'got a prior intimation that Delhi theatres might be shut soon.' Thus, they had several meetings on the future course of action for the film's release, since 'their entire marketing campaign had rolled out and there was not much left to even promote,' a source close to the development revealed. As per the reports, the makers had a 'discussion with their digital partner, Netflix, who also agreed to pay a premium price for a direct to digital premiere' on December 31. The offer was 'lucrative and the producers were inclined to that.'

As per the report, the makers were almost sure to release the film on the OTT giant because of the 'uncertain times' and that COVID will delay the film by at least one to two months, adding 'on to the cost and also reducing the hype around the film'. Thus, the makers instead of the hike had decided to let the viewers experience the film digitally. That is when Shahid Kapoor stepped in and was sure that the film deserves a theatrical release. According to the source, when the makers pointed out the cost, the actor was 'gracious enough to reduce his remuneration to safeguard the film for theatrical medium.'

Thus, Shahid, who charged Rs 31 crore for the film, without any hesitation told the producer he will reduce his acting fees in order to extent of the additional cost that will pile up on the film's delay. Thus, if the budget escalates by Rs 5 crore, he will reduce Rs 5 crore from his fees. The source revealed that the sports drama is special for Shahid and that he is 'confident' that the audience will love the world they have created. Thus, the producers were convinced and decided to delay the film rather than opting for an OTT release.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, the sports drama Jersey is an official remake of the Telugu film with the same title, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, with the Hindi remake directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Talking about Shahid's character in the film, the actor is strongly giving us Kabir Singh vibes with a similar sort of hairstyle and look but the way he is portraying a cricketer’s character will definitely leave the audience in an awe of him, considering how exceptional he is as an actor. The first-look poster of the film was unveiled earlier on November 22 and the film is going to hit the theatres at the end of this year on 31st December 2021.

