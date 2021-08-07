Shahid Kapoor Reminisces Playing Cricket On Sets Of 'Jersey'; Shares BTS Slo-mo Video

Bollywood Actor Shahid Kapoor has several upcoming projects in his pipeline. While the actor is currently shooting for his digital debut, his film Jersey is currently in post-production. The Jab We Met actor recently reminisced his time on the sets of the film Jersey. He also mentioned how he is missing shooting for the film.

Shahid Kapoor reminisces playing cricket on the sets of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor recently took to his Insatgram handle to share a behind the scenes slow motion video from the sets of his upcoming film Jersey. In the video, The actor was seen batting in a grey t-shirt and lower. He also wore a cap, pair of goggles and shoes to complete the look.To play cricket on the sets of the film, the Padmaavat actor used a plastic chair in the place of stumps. He added Jersey Title Theme in the background music. The caption read, "Played some cricket after almost a year of being on #jersey sets. #majormissing". The video garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

Details about the film Jersey

Jersey is the Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Telugu film of the same name. The Hindi remake cast Shahid Kapoor in the lead role while Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. Gowtham Tinnanuri is helming the film while it is being bankrolled by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and S. Naga Vamsi. The plot of the film revolves around a talented but failed cricketer Arjun, who decides to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team in his 30s to fulfil his son's wish. The film wrapped up its shoot in December 2020. However, its directors announced in January 2021 that the film would hit the theatres during the festive season of Diwali. The finalised release date of Jersey is November 5, 2021.

The 2019 sports drama Jersey starred Nani in the lead role of Arjun. The film proved out to be a commercial success. It also bagged two National Film Awards under the category Best telugu Film and Best Editor of 2019. Shahid Kapoor shared a post to congratulate the team and wrote, "Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure 👍😁🙌".

