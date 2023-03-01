Shahid Kapoor Says 'Jab We Met Happens Once In 2 Decades', Hints Reunion With Imtiaz Ali

Shahid Kapoor who played the lead role in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met recently opened up about reuniting with the director. It's been 15 years since the film was released in theatres but it seems like the fans haven't had enough of the rom-com. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor shared his thoughts about the film.

The Farzi actor stated that films like Jab We Met is 'not an everyday film' and can be only made once in two decades. He said, "We re-released Jab We Met recently and a lot of people are now asking me why ain’t I doing a film like this again. I feel, Jab We Met happens once in two decades and it’s not like an everyday film."

"Most of the film one does in this genre are bad, so one needs to pick up a decent script. In fact, Imtiaz (Ali, director) and I were also chatting to find something in this space again. I want to do something fun and exciting," Shahid Kapoor added.

Shahid Kapoor attends the screening of Jab We Met

On the occasion of Valentine's day, Jab We Met was re-released in theatres. Shahid Kapoor attended a special screening of his movie at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai which brought back fond memories of the film, its popularity, and the box office success it received.

During the screening, he met and greeted his fans in the cinema hall. Seeing his fans groove to Mauja Mauja, the actor flashed his biggest smile. He also blew kisses and took selfies with them. The Kabir Singh actor took to his social media and shared the video with the caption, "Jab We Met 16 years later."

Take a look at the video here:

Shahid Kapoor makes his digital debut

Shahid Kapoor recently made his digital debut with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Farzi. The web series is the remake of the 2011 French movie Nuit Blanche and features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.