Shahid Kapoor Shares 'Jersey' Update With Fans; Says Makers Planned For Diwali Release

On June 21, 2021, Shahid Kapoor went live for a question and answer round with his fans and followers on his official Instagram handle. The actor marked two years of his blockbuster hit flick, Kabir Singh. During his live interactive session, the Udta Punjab actor also gave an update about his upcoming sports drama film, Jersey, which is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film by the same name. Shahid confirmed the Jersey release date for his fans and followers.

Shahid Kapoor confirms Jersey release date

During the live session, a fan asked him about his upcoming sports drama, Jersey. The actor confirmed that he is currently gearing up for its release. He said, "Jersey is ready for its release on the 5th of November, which is the Diwali week". He continued, "That is pretty much where we are at the moment. We are hoping that theatres will be open by then". "We thought which was the latest date we could release the film, and then thought Diwali would be the best idea because it is a family film".

Shahid Kapoor in Jersey will be seen playing a cricketer, Arjun Raichand. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. It is bankrolled by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a 36-year-old cricketer who stopped his cricket career over a decade ago and is now aiming to play for the Indian Cricket Team. Alongside this, the actor will also make his OTT debut soon.

Speaking more about his future projects, the actor also answered one of his fans' questions about doing a dance film. The 40-year-old actor admitted that he did read a few scripts but did not click him. He said, "I would love to do a film where I can dance. I read a few scripts but it didn't click". As the actor went live to mark two years of Kabir Singh, Shahid said, "Thank you for making the most broken and flawed character my most successful film".

A glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's photos

IMAGE: SHAHID KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

