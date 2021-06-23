Shahid Kapoor Shares Photo Of Himself Chilling On His Bed, Fans Exclaim, 'Oh My'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry and has starred in some of the biggest commercially successful movies as well. The Kabir Singh star also often gives his fans a sneak peek into his life through his pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, he shared a photo of himself lazying around on his bed and the picture oozed nothing but mid-week vibes.

A look at Shahid Kapoor's recent photo on Instagram

In the photo, Shahid is seen lying down on his bed and appears to be in a resting mood. He is wearing a grey shirt and his hair in the photo is unkempt. He has a bored expression on his face. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “Snooze vibes ..”

As soon as his post was shared, his fans and followers rushed in to shower love on it. Many have commented using the red heart and fire emojis. One of his fans called him a "cutie" by commenting on the post while another complimented him saying that he is looking good. See their comments and reactions below.

A look into Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

On June 21, the 40-year-old actor celebrated two years of his blockbuster movie Kabir Singh. He took to his Instagram stories to share a still from the film with Kiara Advani to commemorate the occasion. In the caption of the post, he wrote that the film would not have been possible without her. His caption read, “Big shoutout to @kiaraaliaadvani A.K.A preeetiiiiii could not have done this without you.. miss you.”

Kabir Singh cast also included Adil Hussain, Nikita Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Dolly Minhas, Suparna Marwah, Anurag Arora, Soham Majumdar, Kunal Thakur, Anusha Sampath, Amit Sharma and Kamini Kaushal essaying pivotal roles. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

On the work front

Shahid will next be seen in the sports drama film titled Jersy. It is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name. The cast of the film also includes his father Pankaj Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. It is slated to receive a theatrical release on November 5, 2021. Next, Shahid will be making his digital debut with a yet-untitled web series helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. More details on the project are awaited.

