Shahid Kapoor's Choice Between 'Kabir Singh' & 'Jab We Met' Leaves Netizens Divided

Shahid Kapoor was asked to choose between Kabir Singh and Jab We Met and his answer has the internet divided with his reply. Read on to know more.

Shahid Kapoor

Image: @Instagram/kabirsinghmovie/jab.we_met


Shahid Kapoor's portrayal in the 2007 romantic drama Jab We Met stole the show as he became the ultimate crush of the country with his boyish yet gentlemanly charms as Aditya Kashyap. In recent years, the actor gained critical acclaim for his ability to play complex and intense characters such as Haider in 2014 and Tommy Singh in the 2016 drama Udta Punjab, as well as stellar performance in the 2019 drama Kabir Singh became a highlight in the actor's career. When asked about his favourite movie between Jab We Met and Kabir Singh, the actor's answer sent his fans in a frenzy. 

Kabir Singh VS Jab We Met

Actor Shahid Kapoor, on September 27, treated his fans with a surprise Q&A session on Twitter and answered several burning questions from his fans. From talking about his co-stars to answering questions about personal life, the actor got candid with his fans as he interacted with them. One fan asked a question that had held every fans' curiosity as they wrote, ''jwm (Jab We Met) or kabir singh? Choose one''. Promptly replying to the tweet, Shahis simply answered, ''Kabir.''

Netizens' reaction to Shahid Kapoor's response

The micro-blogging site was found divided by the actor's response. Some were quick to back up his answer by citing the commercial success of Kabir Singh while some expressed their disappointment of the actor choosing a wholesome and romantic character of Aditya Kashyap over a grey and complex character like Kabir Singh. Some were also quick to point out that the actor's ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan played the lead which might be one of the reasons to choose Kabir Singh.

However, one fan believed that Shahid's acting in Kabir Singh was way more impactful than in Jab We Met as they wrote, ''Kabir Singh is 5 times bigger hit than jab we met. Also the acting level in KS is way better and difficult than JWM. So he would chose it anyway. KS impact is also way more, though the character is bad but he nailed it.'' 

More on Kabir Singh and Jab We Met

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the 2007 romantic drama Jab We Met was a huge blockbuster hit with the movie still being recognized for its well-written character with a medley of a fresh storyline. Shahid's character Aditya Kashyap became a much-loved character and epitome of a charismatic and chivalrous in Bollywood. On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh drew flak for glorifying toxic masculinity in the film.

