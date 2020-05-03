Shahid Kapoor's Stepfather Rajesh Khattar & His Wife Vandana Introduce Their Son Vanraj

On Janmashtami 2019, Shahid Kapoor's stepfather and Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh Khattar and his wife Vandana Sajnani welcomed baby boy Vanraj Krishna after 11 years of marriage. On Sunday, Rajesh and Vandana welcomed their baby boy on the social media.

'My first hello,' began the caption and further spoke about the 'trying times' the world is going through. With three cute pictures of him with his father and mother, Rajesh concluded the caption by mentioning that it was their 12th wedding anniversary on May 3.

Past struggles

Vandana Sajnani, in an interview last year, spoke about her pregnancy and revealed that she was expecting twins but by the end of first trimester, she had complications and was admitted to get her cervix stitched. She called it the 'toughest experience and the most difficult time' of her life. She calls her baby boy a 'miracle baby' because, after his birth, he fought for two-and-a-half months in the NICU. Vanraj Krishna Khattar is a combination of their names.

She concluded by saying that without her husband and family's support, she would have crumbled and is thankful for him being a fabulous father.

