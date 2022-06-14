Shakti Kapoor's Son, Siddhanth Released On Bail By Bengaluru Police In Drugs Case

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor who was arrested on Monday for alleged consumption of drugs at a rave party has been released on bail, the Bengaluru police said. Kapoor was among the six people who were detained following a high-profile drug bust at a 5-star hotel in the city. Siddhanth was reportedly working as a DJ at the party. They were released from the Ulsoor Police Station the same night and asked to appear before the police as and when summoned.

"Siddhant Kapoor and four others who were arrested by police for consumption of drugs at a party in Bengaluru hotel have been released on bail. They will appear before the police as and when called," said Dr.Bheemashankar Guled, DCP East Zone, Bengaluru.

Siddhanth Kapoor tested positive for drugs: Police

Shortly after his arrested DCP Guled informed that Siddhanth Kapoor, who is the son of Shakti Kapoor, had tested positive for drug consumption. "Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive. We've already arrested him and are following procedure. We will be sending him to further custody," the officer said.

As many as 35 people were detained last night after MDMA and ganja were found disposed of close to the hotel. "Last night we got info that a party is going on and that they have consumed drugs. We raided the place and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found 7 tablets of MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed it of."

Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/UuHZKMzUH0 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Police said it was unclear whether the detained persons had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after consuming them outside. The hotel has been given notice and we have asked specific questions that they will have to answer, the DCP said. Section 22A, 22B, and 27B of the NDPS Act have been slapped against those arrested.

DCP Guled informed that the Bengaluru police has declared war on drugs and Monday's raid was part of it. "Bengaluru police has declared war on drugs and this was part of it. Earlier in the month, we'd conducted a raid, where 34 had tested positive for drugs," he added.

(With inputs from agency)