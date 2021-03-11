Shakti Mohan And Mukti Mohan Share Mahashivratri Themed Dance, Fans Call Them 'powerful'

People across the country are in a festive mood as the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021 falls today, on March 11. Several celebrities took to their social media handles and shared good wishes on this auspicious occasion. Bollywood choreographers and sisters Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan also wished their fans, but in a unique way through their mesmerizing dance number, which was shared on Instagram.

Mohan sisters' video on Instagram

While their elder sister Neeti Mohan is known for her melodious voice, younger siblings Mukti Mohan and Shakti Mohan are very popularly known for their graceful dance moves and never fail to impress their followers with their performances. The sister duo wished their fans on the occasion of Mahashivratri 2021 in a very unique and beautiful way. Both of them shared a video on their official IG handles, performing stunningly on a track titled Shankar. The two-minute-long video starts with a close-up of Mukti, and later Shakti enters the frame as well. Both the siblings looked elegant in their golden attires while paying their tribute to Lord Shiva. Shakti wished her followers in the caption and wrote, "ðŸ™ðŸ» Happy Mahashivratri ðŸ™ðŸ»" and also tagged the singer, choreographer editor, art director, and background dancers in her latest post.

Fan reactions on Shakti Mohan's dance

The former Dance Plus judge has a huge following of 9 million people on Instagram and her dance video with her sister Mukti garnered around 78k views within an hour of posting it. Many of her fans wished her on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while others complimented her graceful and powerful dance. One of her followers wrote, "So powerfulðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥â¤ï¸", while another one commented saying, "Wow Amazing duo â¤ï¸â¤ï¸".

Shakti Mohan's Instagram

Shakti Mohan shares a lot of dance videos of herself with her fans and followers on Instagram and can also be seen posting her workout videos often. Recently, the former Dance India Dance contestant took to her social media handle and treated her followers with a picture with her Dil Dosti Dance cast members. Clad in yellow traditional attires, Sneha Kapoor, Alisha Singh, and Vinti Idnani snapped a special reunion picture with Shakti Mohan who was seen in a grey jumpsuit. The Dil Dosti Dance cast hugged each other while smiling for the camera. Her caption read, "10 years of pure love and friendship with the most wonderful D3 gurl gang ðŸ¤˜ðŸ¼ðŸ¤™ðŸ¼ðŸ¤ŸðŸ¼ Love you my ladies ðŸ˜˜."

Image Credits: Shakti Mohan Official Instagram Account

