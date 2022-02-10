'Shaktimaan': Film On India's Superhero Series Announced; Sony Pictures Acquires Rights

Actor Mukesh Khanna became a household name after portraying the character of Shaktimaan. Back then, it was the only superhero TV show that was one of the highly-anticipated series and most-liked among children. On Thursday, Sony Pictures International Productions took to their verified Twitter handle and announced that they are all set to bring the iconic Shaktimaan film on the silver screens.

Sony Pictures announce Shaktimaan film

The studio will join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International to recreate the magic in the form of a trilogy, to be headlined by one of India’s major superstars. Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights of India’s most coveted superhero IP - Shaktimaan. The film studio has been actively scaling up its production in India, expanding its footprints in Malayalam, Telugu and most recently in Tamil, apart from its exciting Hindi film slate.

The superhero franchise is going to be helmed by one of the country’s top filmmakers. This also marks the studio’s first entry in the Indian superhero space, having already dominated it globally, through the parent company, Sony Pictures Entertainment. The studio also plans to seek expertise from its headquarters in Culver City, Los Angeles to provide one of the unique cinematic experiences ever seen in Indian cinema using the latest technology in movie-making and post-production.

Shaktimaan, to date, remains India’s most iconic superhero brand. With the global, and proven track record of the studio’s international might in creating superhero tent poles that have become memorable blockbusters, its decision to bring back the people’s superhero is set to heat up the Indian superhero space which has the potential to become a global success from India.

