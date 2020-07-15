Last Updated:

'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: While Some Praise Vidya Balan's Acting; Many Left Disappointed

The trailer of 'Shakuntala Devi' featuring Vidya Balan released on Monday and Netizens aren't quite impressed as they thought it was 'over-dramatic'. Watch —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Shakuntala Devi

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of much-awaited biographical drama Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan in the titular role. Giving us a glimpse into the life of the world-renowned math genius, the trailer has received a rather much-mixed response from the audience.

While many were left in awe at Shakuntala Devi's ability to do incredibly fast calculations (which also gave her the title of "human-computer") others weren't impressed with the trailer. 

'Shakuntala Devi' trailer: Vidya Balan's human computer makes us ask 'How do you do this?'

Fans react to 'Shakuntala Devi' trailer

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all