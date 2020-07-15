'Shakuntala Devi' Trailer: While Some Praise Vidya Balan's Acting; Many Left Disappointed

Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of much-awaited biographical drama Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan in the titular role. Giving us a glimpse into the life of the world-renowned math genius, the trailer has received a rather much-mixed response from the audience.

While many were left in awe at Shakuntala Devi's ability to do incredibly fast calculations (which also gave her the title of "human-computer") others weren't impressed with the trailer.

'Shakuntala Devi' trailer: Vidya Balan's human computer makes us ask 'How do you do this?'

Fans react to 'Shakuntala Devi' trailer

Just saw the trailer for the new #VidyaBalan starrer "Shakuntala Devi" and I have to say the dramatic narrative the creators chose got me a little upset. Let's just hope the movie does not stray away from the actual story of the amazing Deviji in a quest for more viewership. — Mugdhaaaa (@OfNefertiti) July 15, 2020

I beg to disagree sir, this looks like over the top masala movie, it could have been in the league of A beautiful mind or Good will hunting or our very own The man who knew infinity.

Shakuntala devi was such a compelling story to tell and vidya balan's acting prowess wasted. — Sampurn Raj Parashar (@AhamSampurn) July 15, 2020

Vidya balan is so so good in shakuntala devi trailer, I mean such a fresh piece of content after many gloomy months #VidyaBalan — leo_delilah (@valli_5) July 15, 2020

At first view it's a disappointing trailer...the charismatic Shakuntala Devi looks like a caricature thanks to Vidya's OTT act (sorry Vidya I liked you in some of your other movies).. — tweety pai (@tweety_pai) July 15, 2020

A movie on the amazing Shakuntala Devi ji. Liked the trailer. Hopeful that @vidya_balan will do justice to her role :) https://t.co/RBOegLaNyG — Kaustubh Pare (@KaustubhPare) July 15, 2020

Why can't Bollywood treat subjects like Shakuntala Devi with minimalism and subtlety? The trailer looks over dramatic and unrealistic. A BIG NO — Prashant Jain (@hulkafulka) July 15, 2020

Just watched the shakuntala devi trailer. It was a little caricaturish and I don't understand why everything needs to be bollywood-ised.But it does seem fun and has vidya balan in it so ofcourse I'll be watching it on prime. Ngl I was hoping for something like the imitation game. — Mansi (@mansi_114) July 15, 2020

@vidya_balan Mrs Brilliant Balan .. You Did It Again .. Main Kabhi Nahi Haarti .. Aapko Haarna Bhi Nahi Chaiye .. Superlative Trailer .. Shakuntala Devi A Smashing Hit .. All The Best .. Waiting For The Last Day Of The Month .. Right Se Count Karun Ya Left Se ?? — Brilliant Balan Shakuntala Devi .. (@MiraniDeepak) July 15, 2020

