Shakuntala Devi Biopic: Vidya Balan Announces The Wrap Of Her Film

Vidya Balan has time and again proved her versatility with movies like Kahaani, Parineeta, Mission Mangal, among others. The actor is currently busy shooting her forthcoming film based on the famous mathematician Shakuntala Devi. On Wednesday morning, the actor announced the wrap of the film through her Instagram stories.

All you need to know about Shakuntala Devi biopic

The movie, starring Vidya Balan and Sanya Malhotra in the lead, is reportedly based on the life of popular mathematician Shakuntala Devi. The movie has a strong secondary cast featuring Jisshu Gupta and Amit Sadh. A media report claims, Amit Sadh will be essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi's son-in-law in the forthcoming film. The movie is directed by Anu Menon, who had previously directed the Kalki Koechlin-Nasseruddin starrer Waiting. The upcoming movie is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Sony Pictures. Here are some of the behind-the-scenes posted by Vidya Balan from the sets of Shakuntala Devi biopic. Have a look at them.

Vidya Balan's upcoming films

On the professional front, Vidya Balan will next feature in Shaan Vyas's short film, Natkhat. The forthcoming short film will also mark the debut of Vidya Balan in production. The actor will co-produce the short film with Ronnie Screwvala. As of now, not much has been revealed about the film.

