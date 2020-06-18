Shamas Siddiqui Files Defamation Case Against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ex-wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya filed a divorce case last month stating that she did not want to be in the marriage anymore. She took to social media to reveal some reasons for seeking a divorce. Later, Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Siddiqui was also dragged in when Aaliya claimed that he abused her. Now, Shamas has filed a defamation case against Aaliya.

Shamas Siddiqui files a defamation case against Aaliya

Shamas Siddiqui said that he gave Aaliya ₹2.16 crores in writing for her film Holi Kaau. He added that the money was to be returned to him in 90 days according to the letter that Aaliya signed. He stated that after the completion of the 90 days, he sent her the first notice via email in July 2019. Due to a lack of proper response, he appointed a lawyer for the case, after he served her with a final notice in February 2020.

ALSO READ | Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui Have A Fallout With His Brother Shamas Siddiqui? Here's What We Know

He further said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife is dragging him in her divorce case now while he has been asking for his money for a year. He stated that Aaliya has not made any complaints against him for a year. Shamas said that he has a business relationship with Nawaz and has been a famous TV director from 2007 to 2012.

Shamas Siddiqui said that as Nawazuddin Siddiqui's manager, he used to charge a significant amount of money after leaving the television industry. Adding that Nawaz's ex-wife used to be a good friend of his, Shamas said he has always been supportive of his career. He further said that he has nothing to with their divorce and only wants his money. Revealing more details about the case, Shamas Siddiqui revealed, "I gave 1.12 crore from a personal account and 91 lakhs from the company (Alia has been asked to take shares in the company as a partner of 25%). Emailed on 14th January."

ALSO READ | 'Bole Chudiyan' Director Shamas Siddiqui Announces Next Film

Shamas Siddiqui clarified that he did not demand any kind of profit from her after her name was sold for the film. He added that even after giving her an advance, he kept lending her money so that her film could be ready and sold and his money would be returned. Shamas' lawyer Adnan Shaikh said that Aaliya did not once mention her debt of ₹2 crores in her 2 months of media presence.

Adnan said that it indicated she was misrepresenting Shamas who actually paid her ₹2 crores. He added that the first legal notice from Shamas was received in August 2019 and stated there are more than 100 emails of this dispute.

ALSO READ | Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Bole Chudiyan' Completes Its Editing, Says Director Shamas Siddiqui

ALSO READ | Shamas Siddiqui's Next Directorial Rom-com 'ChaltaPurza'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.