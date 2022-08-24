'Shamshera': Netizens Spot Major 'goof Up' In Ranbir & Vaani Kapoor-starrer; Watch

Ranbir Kapoor’s recently released film Shamshera failed to perform well at the box office and received negative reviews from both critics as well as the audience. Amid the negative reviews spreading on the internet like wildfire, Twitterati recently spotted a major goof-up in one of the scenes of the film, while trolling the makers for the negligence. Watch the clip ahead and see how netizens are reacting.

Major glitch in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera

A Twitter user recently went online and shared a clip from the recently release film Shamshera and spotted a goof-up in the movie scene revealing how Vaani Kapoor was holding a baby in her hand wrapped in a cloth. However, if one takes a closer look at the shot, one will see that there’s no baby in her arms but a piece of cloth. While the goof-up was quite evident in the scene, many netizens reacted to it by taking a dig at the makers while suggesting that they could've made the actor hold a toy baby to make the scene more real while others dropped in laughing emojis to express their reaction to the clip.

Watch the video here:

@yrf atleast go &learn frm prasant Neil r Raj mouli sir fr @RRRMovie.hw 2 make films & editing fr new baby scene.Actress ws holding the clothes atleast she should hv hold a baby toy & could fight so tht it could b real scene nw its looks like she is holding her old night clothes — sd (@srikantdalai) August 24, 2022

I can explain that's not baby but something else pic.twitter.com/sDiz9a0DpU — 𝐅𝐚𝐧'𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜'𝐬 (@AreCritic) August 21, 2022

Hahhahahaha — Guman Singh Rathore (@GumaanSingh) August 21, 2022

Seriously.. atleast show a real baby.. a real one can never be held like that. In one scene the eyes of the so called baby were visible.. its a doll 🤭 #ShamsheraOnPrime #Shamshera — 😈 (@girlwhospitfire) August 21, 2022

More about Shamshera

The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra, while Aditya Chopra is bankrolling it under the Yash Raj Films banner. Shamshera follows a dacoit tribe who is determined to fight for their independence. Apart from Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. It has reportedly been mounted on a budget of ₹150 crores. After several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film finally hit theatres on 22 July 2022.

(Image: A Still from Shamshera)