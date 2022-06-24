'Shamshera' Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor & Sanjay Dutt To Lock Horns In The Period Drama Film

After delivering some of his career's best performances, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is once again making a comeback to the big screens in a raw and rustic avatar in his forthcoming film Shamshera. The film is touted to be a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. It is slated to hit the big screens on July 22, 2022.

As the release date of the actioner is inching closer, there is massive anticipation among fans for the project. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and the stellar cast' intriguing looks managed to create a massive buzz online. With the first look poster garnering heaps of praises, makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of Shamshera.

Shamshera Trailer Out

The trailer of the highly anticipated film was released on Friday, June 24. The film is set in the era when India was under British rule. The trailer hints that the plot of the actioner revolves around a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence. The initial beginnings of the trailer saw Ranbir Kapoor's playful avatar of a dacoit, but as the trailer progresses, his character transitions into the different layers and becomes more fierce by ultimately emerging as the protector of his tribe.

Sanjay Dutt on the other hand was seen in a merciless avatar as he stepped into the shoes of Shuddh Singh, who is employed by the Britishers to find the criminal who has terrorised the local villagers. Overall the trailer gives a short glimpse of Shamshera’s (Ranbir Kapoor) journey to fight the Britishers.

Watch the trailer below:

More about Shamshera

The movie is being bankrolled by Yash Raj films with Karan Malhotra taking on the director's cap. Morever, it will star Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles along with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. The period drama faced several postponements owing to the COVID pandemic as earlier it was slated to release in 2020 but eventually got delayed.

