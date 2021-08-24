'Shamshera': Vaani Kapoor On Ranbir Kapoor's Role In The Film, 'It's Very Refreshing'

Vaani Kapoor, who recently starred in Akshay Kumar's BellBottom, which released on the big screen on August 19, is ready to embark on her maiden adventure with Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Malhotra's directorial Shamshera. The period action drama film, which commenced shooting in December 2018, was slated for a 2020 release but got delayed due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The movie is being bankrolled by Yash Raj films and will star Vaani and Ranbir along with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vaani opened up about Ranbir Kapoor's 'refreshing role in the movie', the film's theatrical release, and a lot more.

Vaani on Ranbir Kapoor's refreshing role

The Karan Malhotra directorial will feature Ranbir in a double role, where he will essay a rugged dacoit's character for the first time in his career. The actor, who has seen the movie described it as 'beautiful'. She mentioned that Ranbir's character in the movie is very refreshing, making it look brilliant. She lauded Karan Malhotra, who has also directed Agneepath, for making a movie that pertains to all audiences' type. She said that the makers are waiting for the right date when theatres start operating in hundred percent capacity to release the movie.

Major chunks of the movie have been shot in Goregaon, where a massive fort was built in the film city, requiring around two months of preparation with 300 workers deployed to make it. Vaani has pushed her limits as an actor and undergone professional training in Kathak for the movie.

Vaani who has previously worked with Ranbir's contemporary Ranveer Singh in Befikre drew parallels between the working patterns of both the actors. She mentioned that each of them tunes their energies depending upon the role, adding that they both are fabulous actors, who Vaani has to learn a lot from.

More about Vaani Kapoor's career

The 32-year-old actor started her acting career in 2013 with Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra starrer romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She is also known for her roles in the film Befikre (2016) opposite Ranveer Singh and in the Spy film War (2019) with Hrithik Roshan.

Her recent movie BellBottom has also earned the actor praises. She will also be starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, a romantic drama film directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures

(Source- Pinkvilla)

(IMAGE- _vaanikapoor_ / INSTAGRAM)