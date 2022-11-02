Shanaya Kapoor Birthday: Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Others Drop Heartfelt Wishes

Senior actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is celebrating her 23rd birthday on November 2 and the wishes have been pouring in on social media from her friends and family to mark her special day. Shanaya celebrated her birthday yesterday night, glimpses of which have been shared by her close friends and family members on social media as they wished her a 'Happy Birthday'. From her besties Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli to her mother Maheep Kapoor, all have been showering blessings on Shanaya online.

Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli & more wish Shanaya on her birthday

Shanaya's cousin Ananya Panday headed to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture of the birthday girl with a cake on her Story section. "From cradle to grave–Shan and Anne Anne and Shan. I love you, my sister. Happy Birthday. I hope all your wishes come true," wrote the Liger actor.

Navya Naveli Nanda also wrote on her Instagram handle, "Happy Birthday grumpy!!!" Along with this, she shared a beautiful picture of Shanaya in which she could be seen closing her eyes, while a big chocolate cake is placed in front of her.

All three, Ananya, Shanaya and Navya are childhood besties and they share a great bond.

Maheep Kapoor also wished her daughter a 'Happy Birthday' and called it the "best 23 years of her life." She shared a video montage featuring Shanaya's throwback pictures with her. "Best 23 years of my life. #BirthdayGirlTomorrow #myscorpiobaby 2nd November."

Malaika Arora also sent her best wishes to Shanaya on her 23rd birthday as she simply wrote, "Happy Birthday Princess."

On the work front, Shanaya will soon be seen making her Bollywood debut in Bedhadak. Earlier, she had worked as an assistant director in Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Image: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02