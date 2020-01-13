Shankar Mahadevan Shares Video Of 'undiscovered Talent' From Assam, Netizens Impressed

Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan recently discovered talent from Assam and shared a video of the flute player on social media. The video which has taken the internet by storm shows Dilip playing soulful tunes with his flute after which Shankar Mahadevan also joins and sings a few notes which are then replicated on the flute. Mahadevan had visited a restaurant to have breakfast and that's when he came across Dilip Heera playing the flute outside the eatery.

Mahadevan took to his Instagram to share the video. The caption of the post read, “Talent undiscovered. Dileep Heera from Assam !! Bless him folks !! So much talent in our country”.

The video was shared on January 10 and since then it has garnered thousands of likes and approximately one lakh views. Mahadevan in the video can also be heard saying “This is the talent in our country”. Netizens were amazed and impressed with the beautiful musical performance. They also took to the comment section to compliment the “undiscovered talent”. Several users also urged the director to give him a break in the industry.

'Undiscovered talent'

One internet user wrote, “He is excellent. Always play outside the restaurant at Taj Vivanta Guwahati. Please help him”. Another user wrote, “Proud of you dear Dilip Hera as an Assamese and lots of respect to you Shankar sir, you are really a great personality who always encourage others.our heartiest welcome to you Shankar sir to Assam”. A user also wrote, “Beautiful. Reminds of the fields (not hills) of Assam with the buffaloes grazing around in the evening setting sun while watching some drinking from the pond nearby. But the fact is that Indian music in every corner of the country is the same, and this, similarity, is what unites us”.

