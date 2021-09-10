Sharman Joshi And Annu Kapoor Start Shooting For New Film 'Sab Moh Maaya Hai'

Bollywood actors Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor are known for their versatile acting and bringing their characters to life. The two have now come together for a new film, Sab Moh Maaya Hai. The film is set to revolve around a father-son relationship. While Abhinav Pareek is helming the project, Vinod Bhanushali is producing it.

Taking to Instagram, Sharman Joshi and Annu Kapoor shared a motion poster of their upcoming film Sab Moh Maaya Hai. Through the caption, they hinted at the film's genre, which is drama-comedy. It read, "A humorous story of father and son wherein the desires of the present are pitted against the values of the past. Here we begin #SabMohMaayaHai." The actors' fans wished them the best for their movie and showed their excitement in the comment section. As per Taran Adarsh, the film began its shoot in Ujjain on September 9, 2021.

Vinod Bhanushali on Sab Moh Maaya Hai

In an interview with ANI, the producer, Vinod Bhanushali, expressed his thoughts about the film. Bhanushali shared how Sab Moh Maaya Hai has an important message that needs to be addressed in society. He also shared he was thrilled to hear the film's story. He said, "Sab Moh Maaya Hai is a very moving story that our cinema loving audience will relate to instantly. The minute I heard the script, I was hooked and knew that these subjects should be addressed and taken to every nook and corner through cinematic storytelling." Further, talking about the actors and director, Bhanushali said, "Annu Kapoor ji and Sharman Joshi are fantastic actors, and their story in the film will resonate with cine-goers. Abhinav as a director addressed the issues in a very contemporary way." Vinod BHanushali is producing the film under his banner Bhanushali Studios.

Sharman Joshi was last seen in the film Mera Fauji Calling. The actor played an Indian soldier in the film. He will soon be seen in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadda. On the other hand, Annu Kapoor played a major role in the web series Paurashpur. The actor appeared in a pivotal role in this historical drama, which also cast Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde and Poulomi Das.

IMAGE: ANI