Sharmila Tagore's Unseen Pictures Shared By Saba Pataudi; Says 'Old Is Gold'

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi is an avid social media user. She often shares unseen pictures of her family and nieces and nephews as well. On March 9, she took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback pictures with her mother Sharmila Tagore. The pictures appear to be clicked at various events which the mother-daughter duo attended together.

Saba Pataudi's throwback pictures with mother Sharmila Tagore

In the first picture shared by Saba, she is seen standing next to her mother Sharmila and posing for the camera. She is wearing a white and gold anarkali and has styled her hair in waves. Whereas Sharmila looks gorgeous as ever in a cream-coloured saree. Her hair is styled in a bun and her look is accessorised with a studded necklace. In the caption, Saba wrote, "Mother-Daughter moment..II Old is Gold! I treasure these times".

In the next picture shared by Saba, she is seen sitting next to her mother and both are all smiles for the camera. Saba is wearing a white dress and paired it with a pair of heavy earrings. Her hair is styled in a half pony. Sharmila Tagore looks elegant in a red saree. Her look is accessorised with a pair of dainty earrings and a necklace. In the caption of the post, Saba mentioned, "Amma n Moi".

A sneak-peek into Saba Pataudi's Instagram

Saba Pataudi's Instagram is full of pictures from her personal and professional life. She often shares unseen pictures of her family on social media. On the occasion of Women's Day on March 8, she shared a picture collage of all the important women in her life. The picture included several pictures of her posing with Kareena, her mother Sharmila, sister Soha Ali Khan and also Amrita Singh and her daughter Sara Ali Khan. The collage also included some pictures from her childhood wherein she is seen sitting in the lap of her mother. In the caption, she wrote, "International women's day..III #8.3.21 To ALL the strong women.. including ME. We women Stand Tall. We Rock.# Celebrating #US #Women".

Saba is a jewellery designer by profession. She often shares pictures of her designed jewellery on Instagram. Her designed include bracelets and necklaces.

