Shazam 2 Finally Gets A Release Date, And It's Just Months After The Release Of Black Adam

Shazam! was one of the most loved movies of the DCEU. It has a rating of over 90% on rotten tomatoes. But it was not successful commercially and was reportedly the lowest-grossing DCEU movie till date. Now, the second adventure of Billy Batson is nearing, and fans are excited to see the funny characters on screen again. The release date for the second Shazam movie has been revealed. Here is all you should know about the superhero's next adventure.

Shazam 2 release date revealed

Shazam 2 is going to release on April 1, 2022. It will be released just months after the release of the Black Adam movie, where we will be seeing Dwayne Johnson take up the role of DC’s big baddie. It is speculated that there is no coincidence that Shazam 2 releasing just a months after Black Adam. Most reports suggest that Shazam will be facing Black Adam in his second adventure and the movies not having a long gap between releases will help the storytellers to connect the two stories.

Black Adam will be an origin story for the villain. In the movie, he will get an introduction and, soon after, he will face Shazam as a bad guy in Shazam 2. It will be similar to how Captain Marvel was released before Avengers: Endgame, so that in Endgame all the viewers knew what they were in for. This will help DC to use the characters the right way for Shazam 2.

In Shazam 2, we will see Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, and Jack Dylan Grazer respiring their roles. Other than this, we might see Billy Batson's foster home cousins with Shazam powers. It is also speculated that Mister Mind, the caterpillar we saw in the first Shazam movie, might play an important role in Shazam 2.

