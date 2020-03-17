The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Sheer Qorma' Director 'heartbroken' As World Premiere Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Scare

Bollywood News

Swara Bhasker-Divya Dutta's 'Sheer Qorma' director Faraz Arif Ansari said he was 'heartbroken' as the world premiere was cancelled due to the Coronavirus scare.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
'Sheer Qorma' director 'heartbroken' as world premiere cancelled due to coronavirus scare

Events around the world are being cancelled as the number of cases on Coronavirus are going up. And some of these cancellations have not been easy for those involved with it. As the world premiere of Sheer Qorma was cancelled amid the pandemic, Faraz Arif Ansari termed it as ‘heartbreaking.’ 

The director of the movie had earlier shared how he felt ‘gutted’ about him and his producer not being able to attend the premiere at the BFI Flare in London.  He had urged London to be kind to their ‘child.’ 

However, now the premiere itself has been cancelled. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker shared how it was ‘trying times’ for an independent filmmaker like him, while praying that people get healed of the virus and film reaches the theatres soon. 

Ansari shared that it took him two years to find the heart and courage to make Sheer Qorma. He shared that he felt blessed with a ‘tremendous cast & fantastic crew’ who ‘worked tirelessly’ to bring his vision to life. 

The director shared that all the premieres of the movie stand cancelled or postponed indefinitely. He wrote how he was ‘emotionally numb’ and ‘heartbroken beyond words.’ while having an ‘immeasurable’ sense of loss.  

Ansari concluded his post with a quote from the costume stylist of the film, Akshay Tyagi, “Thankfully the film will fight all the bigger viruses of life and it’ll be rainbows everywhere.” 

Here's the post:

Sheer Qorma is an LGBTQIA+ story that was gearing up to premiere at the BFI Flare, a film festival for the queer community. The film traces the love story between Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta’s characters and the opposition they face from the latter’s mother played by Shabana Azmi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi on SAARC leadership on coronavirus
CELEBS HAIL PM MODI ON SAARC MEET
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
Abhishek Singhvi
SINGHVI SLAMS BJP FOR EX-CJI NOD
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES