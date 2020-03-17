'Sheer Qorma' director 'heartbroken' as world premiere cancelled due to coronavirus scare

Events around the world are being cancelled as the number of cases on Coronavirus are going up. And some of these cancellations have not been easy for those involved with it. As the world premiere of Sheer Qorma was cancelled amid the pandemic, Faraz Arif Ansari termed it as ‘heartbreaking.’

The director of the movie had earlier shared how he felt ‘gutted’ about him and his producer not being able to attend the premiere at the BFI Flare in London. He had urged London to be kind to their ‘child.’

London Trip Cancelled. Won’t be attending the World Premiere of my own film #SheerQorma that happens at @BFIFlare 💔 #COVIDー19: eat shit, choke on your own vomit & die.



PS: Heartbroken beyond words. Send love & wisdom. — Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) March 15, 2020

Absolutely gutted that my producer @MARIJKEdeSOUZA & I won’t be able to attend the World Premiere of our baby #SheerQorma at @BFIFlare 💔 Heartbroken but #COVIDー19 is a pandemic & we must all do all that we can to reduce the virus from spreading. London, be kind to our child 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/jEdC3gibFw — Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) March 15, 2020

However, now the premiere itself has been cancelled. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker shared how it was ‘trying times’ for an independent filmmaker like him, while praying that people get healed of the virus and film reaches the theatres soon.

Ansari shared that it took him two years to find the heart and courage to make Sheer Qorma. He shared that he felt blessed with a ‘tremendous cast & fantastic crew’ who ‘worked tirelessly’ to bring his vision to life.

The director shared that all the premieres of the movie stand cancelled or postponed indefinitely. He wrote how he was ‘emotionally numb’ and ‘heartbroken beyond words.’ while having an ‘immeasurable’ sense of loss.

Ansari concluded his post with a quote from the costume stylist of the film, Akshay Tyagi, “Thankfully the film will fight all the bigger viruses of life and it’ll be rainbows everywhere.”

Here's the post:

As an independent filmmaker with a film to put out in the world, these are trying times, indeed. For now, we hope for healing to come & pray that #SheerQorma finds its way to a screen near you. Until then. @AzmiShabana @divyadutta25 @ReallySwara @MARIJKEdeSOUZA pic.twitter.com/4UxeS7xJgl — Faraz Arif Ansari (@futterwackening) March 16, 2020

Sheer Qorma is an LGBTQIA+ story that was gearing up to premiere at the BFI Flare, a film festival for the queer community. The film traces the love story between Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta’s characters and the opposition they face from the latter’s mother played by Shabana Azmi.

