'Sheer Qorma' Trailer: Divya Dutta & Swara Bhasker’s Love Blossoms In This Film; Watch

Bollywood News

Sheer Qorma trailer was recently launched on YouTube and features Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Read below for more details.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sheer Qorma trailer

The trailer for Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi and Swara Bhasker starrer Sheer Qorma was recently released on social media platforms. It will feature Divya Dutta taking the centre stage as she seeks approval and love from her mother, played Shabana Azmi. Divya will be seen playing the role of a non-binary person, whose lifestyle is considered as a sin by her conservative mother. The trailer showcased a heartfelt story of Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasler battling against all odds. Check out the trailer below:

Also read: Shabana Azmi starrer 'Sheer Qorma's' new poster is all about acceptance and love

Sheer Qorma trailer details 

Also read: Sheer Qorma poster: Swara Bhasker all set to break societal norms

Divya Dutta plays the character of Saira, a non-binary person who is in love with Sitara, portrayed by Swara Bhasker. The trailer opens with Saira and Sitara's characters having a conversation on a dinner table with Saira's brother and sister-in-law. An evidently powerful moment in the trailer takes place here when Saira discloses that she is a non-binary person. 

Also read: Sheer Qorma: How Swara Bhasker prepared for this romantic drama

The trailer progresses further and Shabana Azmi's character can be seen calling Saira and Sitara's relationship to be unholy and sinful. The brother's character can also be seen trying to make his mother understand about Saira's lifestyle. The conflict is deepened furthermore as Saira can be seen expressing how 15 years have passed, her mother still hasn't accepted her and that time is running out. 

Also read: Sheer Qorma poster out: Swara and Divya pay an ode to love in the film

The trailer does give a hint about the end of the film as Shabana Azmi's character can be seen showing up on her daughter's door. Sheer Qorma is directed by Faraz Azmi Ansari who previously directed the celebrated short film, Sisak. Sheer Qorma will reportedly be a film festival centric film before it gets a wider release. 

Also read: Shabana Azmi joins 'Sheer Qorma' cast

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) on

Image courtesy - Divya Dutta Instagram

 

 

Published:
