'Sheer Qorma' Trailer: Divya Dutta & Swara Bhasker’s Love Blossoms In This Film; Watch

The trailer for Divya Dutta, Shabana Azmi and Swara Bhasker starrer Sheer Qorma was recently released on social media platforms. It will feature Divya Dutta taking the centre stage as she seeks approval and love from her mother, played Shabana Azmi. Divya will be seen playing the role of a non-binary person, whose lifestyle is considered as a sin by her conservative mother. The trailer showcased a heartfelt story of Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasler battling against all odds. Check out the trailer below:

Sheer Qorma trailer details

Here it is! Our trailer for Sheer Qorma! 🙂 Goes live at 12 noon (IST) 🙂 Trailer Link: https://t.co/BlLwGHTnkW.... give it all your love — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) February 25, 2020

Divya Dutta plays the character of Saira, a non-binary person who is in love with Sitara, portrayed by Swara Bhasker. The trailer opens with Saira and Sitara's characters having a conversation on a dinner table with Saira's brother and sister-in-law. An evidently powerful moment in the trailer takes place here when Saira discloses that she is a non-binary person.

The trailer progresses further and Shabana Azmi's character can be seen calling Saira and Sitara's relationship to be unholy and sinful. The brother's character can also be seen trying to make his mother understand about Saira's lifestyle. The conflict is deepened furthermore as Saira can be seen expressing how 15 years have passed, her mother still hasn't accepted her and that time is running out.

The trailer does give a hint about the end of the film as Shabana Azmi's character can be seen showing up on her daughter's door. Sheer Qorma is directed by Faraz Azmi Ansari who previously directed the celebrated short film, Sisak. Sheer Qorma will reportedly be a film festival centric film before it gets a wider release.

