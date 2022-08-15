On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, celebrations are taking place across the country. Several celebrities have also been celebrating by hoisting the Tricolour. Adhering to the same spirit on Monday, actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill was spotted outside a salon when a group of paparazzi, who were waiting, wished her "Happy Independence Day". The 29-year-old was happy to witness paps outside the salon and in return she also wished them with all smiles.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Viral Bhayani, the Honsla Rakh actor could be seen stepping out of a salon when the paparazzi wished her "Happy Independence Day". Shehnaaz looked adorable in a white-coloured oversized shirt teamed up with blue jeans and a white pair of sneakers. To mark 75 years of independence, she then hoisted the Tricolour by holding it in her hands. Watch the video here:

Shehnaaz Gill indulges in fun banter with paparazzi

The Honsla Rakh actor was also seen indulging in fun banter with the paparazzi as she said, "Tumhare chakkar mein…mujhe laga tum log bahar khade ho.. toh mujhe ₹1000 de kar hair straightening karwani padi (Just because of you guys, I mean I thought you guys might click me today and that's why I had to spend ₹1000 on my hair straightening)."

Fans were quick to react on the viral post as one wrote, "I get so happy seeing her always amazing vibes". Another user commented, "and straight hair makes her more beautiful (sic)". A third fan wrote, "She is so beautiful in casual dress also....kitni gorgeous lag Rahi hai (sic)". Several others dropped heart emojis on the comments section.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which is slated to release by the end of this year. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, she will star in Rhea Kapoor's next which will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and will be directed by Karan Boolani. She will also be joining hands with actors Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for their America tour as well.

(Image: @shehnaazgill/Instagram)