'Sherni' Producers Reveal Why Vidya Balan Was Perfect Choice For This Film

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has displayed her versatility as an actor with the kind of eccentric roles she plays on the silver screen. She also does not shy away from experimenting with roles and gets into the skin of her character with every movie she does. Currently, the Parineeta actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming thriller movie Sherni wherein she will be essaying the character of a forest officer. In a recent interview, producers of the film Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra have opened up on why they decided to rope Vidya in for this role.

Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra reveal why Vidya was the perfect choice for Sherni

In the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Vikram Malhotra called Vidya to be an ‘exceptional’ actor who has impressed the audience with performances throughout her 16-year career as an actor. He also recalled the time when he had worked with Vidya on Shakuntala Devi and said that she ‘moulds’ herself into the character and pays attention to every detail of it. He then went on to say that there never was any other actor except Vidya in their mind for the leading lady’s part in Sherni.

Bhushan Kumar was also all praise for Vidya Balan. He said that she is a ‘dedicated’ actor and is ‘fun’ to work with. Lastly, Kumar said that Vidya is not only every director’s actor but also every producer’s favourite one.

Vidya Balan in Sherni

The 42-year-old actor plays the role of a forest official who leads a team of trackers who plan to capture a tigress. But she has to jump through several hurdles as people are not convinced with her leadership because she is a woman. In the trailer, too, she gets undermined several times by her fellow teammates. The trailer has garnered over 18 million views on YouTube and the viewers are looking forward to the film's release.

Apart from Vidya Balan, Sherni’s cast includes Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chadda among others. It is helmed by Amit Masurkar who has previously directed Newton and Murder 3. The film is produced under the Abundantia Entertainment Production banner. It is slated to receive an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on June 18, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

