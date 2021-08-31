'Shershaah' Becomes Most-watched Film On Amazon Prime Video; Sidharth & Kiara Thank Fans

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been celebrating the success of their latest film Shershaah ever since it debuted on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The film, which revolves around the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, recently became the most-watched film on the streaming platform. The lead actors thanked their fans and viewers for showering their love for the film.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani thanks fans for Shershaah's success

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took to their respective Instagram handle to thank their fans for the success of their film. Sidharth Malhotra shared a poster of Shershaah and revealed the film became the most watched film on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, it was streamed in more than 4100 towns and cities in India and over 210 overseas countries and territories. The film has an IMDb rating of 8.9/10 and is the most popular Hindi film. In the caption, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Overwhelmed with the love and appreciation that we are receiving for #Shershaah. Thank you, everyone, for making it the most-watched film on @primevideoin 🙏❤️." While sharing the same poster Kiara Advani wrote, "Thank you for all the love, respect and appreciation you have showered on us for #Shershaah ❤️🙏🏼."

Details about Shershaah

Shershaah is the heroic saga of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra. Vikram Batra led the most difficult operation during the Kargil war. He was also awarded India's highest gallantry award Param Vir Chakra. The film showed his early life and his time in the Indian army. The film cast Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ankita Goraya, Shiv Panditt, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, Pranay Pachauri, and Manmeet Kaur. Vishnuvardhan helmed the film, which released on August 12, 2021.

Sidharth Malhotra pays his tribute to Captain Vikram Batra

Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Captain Vikram Batra and his identical twin Vishal Batra. On Independence Day, the actor paid his tribute to the Kargil martyr. He shared a photo of him joining his hands before Vikram Batra's statue in Delhi. He also shared a photo of a letter written by Vikram Batra for his family. In the caption, he wrote, "Paid my respects to Captain Vikram Batra & all other Fauji heroes in Delhi🙏🏼."

IMAGE: SIDHARTH MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM