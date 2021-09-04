‘Shershaah’ Star Sidharth Malhotra Reveals Real Life 'code Names’ On The Kapil Sharma Show

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are enjoying the spotlight as their most recent film, Shershaah is receiving love and praise from all. The duo will soon make an appearance on the much-loved The Kapil Sharma Show to celebrate the success of their film. Sidharth Malhotra revealed his unique ‘code names’ in real life on the show.

What is Sidharth Malhotra's code name?

The much-loved Shershaah duo will make an appearance on the upcoming episode of the talk show on Saturday. Sony TV took to its official Twitter account to share a promo clip of the episode. In the clip, Kiara Advani can be seen dancing, while Sidharth Malhotra wearing a quirky pair of sunglasses. Kapil Sharma also mentions that 'Shershaah' was Sidharth Malhotra’s code name in the film, and asks him what his code names are off-camera. The actor mentions that his code names include Sidhu, Siddhi and Sid.

Watch promo of upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show here

Kapil Sharma also took to his Instagram account to share a short teaser of the episode that will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The video he uploaded also revealed that the director of the recent biographical war film, Vishnuvardhan will appear on the upcoming episode of the show. The short video shows Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and other cast members of the show enjoying themselves and laughing their hearts out.

Watch the video here

Kiara Advani will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in a gorgeous yellow and white outfit. She completed her desi look with a stunning choker. Her co-star on the other hand donned a brown leather jacket over a black shirt. Kapil Sharma also uploaded a story on his Instagram account with all the cast members and wrote, “Team #Shershaah with team #tkks tonight.

Shershaah, which is all about the life of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra, was recently in the news after it became the most-watched film on Amazon Prime Video. The actors took to their Instagram accounts to thank viewers for their love. Sidharth Malhotra mentioned he was ‘overwhelmed' by the response the film received, while Kiara Advani thanked everyone for their ‘love, respect and appreciation.’

(Image Credits: Sony TV)