'Shiddat' Trailer: Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal Redefine Love With High-end Romantic Drama

Makers of the forthcoming film Shiddat starring Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal, have released the trailer. The trailer of the intriguing romantic drama shows the lead pair playing the role of Kartika and Jaggi respectively. Apart from Sunny and Radhika, the trailer also gives a glimpse of the other star cast, including Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Radhika who is known to push the envelope with everything she has done through her craft is seen playing a chirpy girl who is quite clear with her feelings while on the other hand, Sunny plays a boy madly in love with her. The trailer introduces the audience to Kartika and Jaggi, the "perfect yin and yang pair". With their own definitions of love, the two stars are seen spreading magic with their sizzling chemistry and on-screen persona. Towards the end of the trailer, Sunny, a jilted lover tries to forget his love by going trekking to remote areas and fighting with his own emotions. Along with the lead pair, two more actors appear as a bride and a groom, played respectively by Diana Penty and Mohit Raina. Shiddat is produced by Vijan's Maddock Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex on 1 October.

Radhika Madan shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Shiddat trailer! Feel the power of love with #ShiddatTrailer, out now. #Shiddat releasing on 1st October on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex”. Maddock's offerings in recent times have been Roohi and Mimi. Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi was the most recent one to release on Netflix India. The Maddock Original Film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh. Earlier, the two stars had taken to social media and dropped the first motion poster. Tilted Shiddat Wala Pyaar, the motion poster exuded passion and love from the two lead actors. Sporting an all-black attire, Sunny Kaushal lifted up Radhika Madan, who was donning a statement red dress. The two engaged in a passionate lip-lock while the latter was still in the air.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika Madan shot to fame after her stint in the popular television series Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi in 2014. After making her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Vishal Bhardwaj's drama Pataakha, the actor gained national fame for playing the lead in Angrezi Medium alongside the late actor Irrfan Khan. On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal, brother of popular Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, made his debut in Bollywood in the 2016 movie Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. The movie did not do well at the box office, however, he shot to fame after appearing in the sports drama Gold.

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI.RADHIKAMADAN/Instagram