Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Taken For Medical Examination Following Arrest

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra who was arrested on Monday has been taken for medical examination on Tuesday. The businessman was taken for medical examination at JJ Hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. Following that, Raj Kundra was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner's office.

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra has been taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch



He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner's office. pic.twitter.com/Nvv8zd3nY2 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police

Kundra was arrested after he was summoned on Monday evening by the Mumbai crime branch. The Mumbai Police has revealed that he 'appears to be the main conspirator' in a case pertaining to the creation and publishing of pornographic films via apps. In addition, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale in a statement informed that Raj Kundra was being questioned in a case registered in February 2021.

"The case is related to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please,” said the statement," Nagrale said in a statement.

The case has been registered under Cr No 103/2021, u/s 292, 293, 420, 34 Indian Penal Code, u/s 67, 67A Information Technology Act, u/s 2(g), 3, 4, 6, 7 Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, registered at Malwani police station on 4 February 2021. Earlier in June, Kundra has also filed for an anticipatory bail plea in an obscenity case, which was being probed by the cyber crime cell. The case relates to an FIR registered against 14 OTT platforms and web portals for obscene content in November 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.