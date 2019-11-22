Shloka Mehta Dazzles In A Pink And Gold Lehenga At Her Family Function

Shloka Mehta is the director of the Rosy Blue Foundation and is married to Akash Ambani, who is the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married early this year in March and it was a grand affair. It had the attendance of various Bollywood celebrities and many business tycoons. The wedding took place at the Badrutt Palace in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Shloka is born to Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. Shloka recently made her glamorous appearance in a family function and her charm and persona gathered many eyes.

Shloka Mehta shines bright in gold and pink lehenga

Shloka Mehta was looking gorgeous in a pink and gold lehenga. She was wearing it for brother-in-law Arjun Kothari’s Sangeet ceremony during the weekend. Shloka's pictures set the internet on fire and received a lot of love from fans. The outfit was designed by the famous designer duo Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla. The light make-up and the classy jewellery contributed their share to make her look like a princess while the diamond earrings and diamond bangles were making her stand out of the cue. She carried herself with pure confidence. The recent Diwali bash at the Ambani's was a star-studded affair. Many Bollywood celebrities were seen enjoying the party thrown by the family. Many cricketers, especially players from the IPL team of Mumbai Indians were spotted at the event. The party was held at BKC JIO in Mumbai. The gorgeous and glamourous outfits carried out by the Ambanis stunned the viewers on social media.

The Ambani family is one of the most established families in the country. It includes Mukesh Ambani, who is the chairman of Reliance industries limited, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Akash Ambani. His wife Nita Ambani is the founder of the Reliance Foundation. She is also the non-executive director of Reliance industries. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal. His elder son Akash Ambani is on board with his father at his company, Reliance.

