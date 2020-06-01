Shoojit Sircar On 'Gulabo Sitabo's Release On OTT: 'We Could Not Wait More'

Shoojit Sircar, whose upcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video shortly, in a recent interview with an online portal talked about the digital release of the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer. He revealed that digital release was a lucrative option in times of uncertainty. He further revealed that Rising Sun Films (producer of Gulabo Sitabo) is a small production house that uses its previous movie's profit to produce the next film.

So, under such circumstances, opting for an OTT release was viable. He added that although nothing can replace theatrical viewing experience, however, in times of uncertainty one must look at different options. Further, he revealed that he has to pay salaries to all technicians who worked on the movies, and he could not wait for the theatres to reopen.

Gulabo Sitabo, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, narrates a whimsical tale of a grumpy old landlord and his over-ambitious tenant. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer is one of the first Bollywood movies to release on an OTT platform due to the pandemic. Talking more about the digital release of Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit Sircar revealed that the movie would be dubbed into 15 languages including Persian, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Shoojit Sircar also revealed that Gulabo Sitabo would release in Dolby Atmos surround sound technology, which would give the audiences a theatre-like experience. Gulabo Sitabo directed by Shoojit Sircar is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and written by Juhi Chaturvedi. Gulabo Sitabo will see Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana share screen space for the first time. Gulabo Sitabo will be releasing in 200 countries on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

Trailer of Gulabo Sitabo:

Shoojit Sircar is awaiting for the lockdown to end to resume the shooting of his next with Vicky Kaushal. The movie is reported to be based on revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh. The Shoojit Sircar directorial is slated to hit the marquee on January 2021.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. Thereafter, Amitabh Bachchan has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Aankhen 2, among others in the pipeline. Whereas, Ayushmann Khurrana is yet to announce his next project.

