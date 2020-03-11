Shraddha Kapoor Shows How To Dress Perfectly For Casual Lunch Dates

Lunch dates are an event of the day to go out dressed up casually. It is a time when you neither want to be too dressed up nor keep it plain. Finding the mid-way is the key to a good lunch date outfit. Shraddha Kapoor is perfect to take lunch date outfit inspiration from. She has always charmed her fans with her looks and sensational fashion sense. Her fashion sense is an amalgamation of authenticity and minimalism. She keeps her outfits classy and comfortable. Here are some of the outfits to take inspiration from.

Everyday Style: Casual

Shraddha Kapoor, more often than not, is seen in a comfortable t-shirt and quirky pyjamas. She wears basic and simplistic clothing that is pretty minimal and very comfortable. The way she sports her pyjamas with relaxed fit t-shirts it can be said that comfort is key for Shraddha Kapoor. On other occasions when she goes out for an outing, she prefers wearing jeans and a simple top.

Dresses with comfortable shoes

Shraddha Kapoor’s style is simple yet chic. Whether it’s for leisure or a first date, Shraddha Kapoor is a great inspiration for lunch date outfits. Many times, she is seen wearing a simple dress and pairing it up with comfortable shoes.

Sleek hair to jazz things up

On several occasions, if you feel like jazzing things up a little then you can style your hair differently. Go for soft curls or sleek hair, whichever you find better. Accessorise it with clips or hair bands.

