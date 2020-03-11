The Debate
Shraddha Kapoor Shows How To Dress Perfectly For Casual Lunch Dates

Bollywood News

Shraddha Kapoor is well known for the phenomenal work in her movies and her fashion sense, here is an overlook of her fashion sense in various aspects.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
shraddha kapoor

Lunch dates are an event of the day to go out dressed up casually. It is a time when you neither want to be too dressed up nor keep it plain. Finding the mid-way is the key to a good lunch date outfit. Shraddha Kapoor is perfect to take lunch date outfit inspiration from. She has always charmed her fans with her looks and sensational fashion sense. Her fashion sense is an amalgamation of authenticity and minimalism. She keeps her outfits classy and comfortable. Here are some of the outfits to take inspiration from.

Read Also | Shraddha Kapoor: The Saaho Actor Spotted In A Trendy Gym Outfit

Everyday Style: Casual

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor, more often than not, is seen in a comfortable t-shirt and quirky pyjamas. She wears basic and simplistic clothing that is pretty minimal and very comfortable. The way she sports her pyjamas with relaxed fit t-shirts it can be said that comfort is key for Shraddha Kapoor. On other occasions when she goes out for an outing, she prefers wearing jeans and a simple top.

Read Also | Shraddha Kapoor Gives Back-to-back Blockbusters

Dresses with comfortable shoes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor’s style is simple yet chic. Whether it’s for leisure or a first date, Shraddha Kapoor is a great inspiration for lunch date outfits. Many times, she is seen wearing a simple dress and pairing it up with comfortable shoes. 

Read Also | Shraddha Kapoor's Fitness And Diet Routine Secrets Revealed

Sleek hair to jazz things up

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

On several occasions, if you feel like jazzing things up a little then you can style your hair differently. Go for soft curls or sleek hair, whichever you find better. Accessorise it with clips or hair bands.

Read Also | Shraddha Kapoor: Some Of The Best Style Statements By The Actor

 

 

First Published:
