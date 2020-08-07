Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' Best Scenes Will Prompt Fans To Watch The Movie

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan featured in the Street Dancer 3D in 2020. The movie was directed by Remo Dsouza and also featured other actors like Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Aparshakti Khurana, and many more. The dance musical drama was loved by the audience and it did well at the box-office. Here are the best scenes from Street Dancer 3D that might prompt fans to watch the movie during this lockdown period.

Street Dancer 3D best scenes

Cricket match and the food fight

The two lead characters of the movie, Sahej (Varun Dhawan) and Inayat (Shraddha Kapoor), hate each other. They have different nationalities (India and Pakistan) and try to complete with each other in everything. They even have their own dance groups formed. In this scene, both the characters are seen sitting in one common café with their groups to watch India vs Pakistan match. They keep on teasing each other throughout the match that ends up in the two groups having a food fight. This is one of the most hilarious scenes in the movie.

Realisation scene

In this scene, Inayat is shown facing the harsh reality of life. She witnesses hundreds of people who were tricked into going abroad and are living on the streets now, having no food to eat and no shelter on their head. When Inayat goes back home and her mother asks if she will have dinner, she says that she will eat anything her mother has made as she has realized the importance of food and how lucky she is to have food to eat and a home to stay in.

Prabhu Deva’s dance

When Sahej and his team start showing off a lot on being selected for a big scale dance competition and talkback with Prabhu Deva, he feels that it is the time to show Sahej and his team what a great dancer he is. Everyone is shocked to see Prabhu Deva dancing as they were unaware of his talent. Prabhu Deva is later joined by Inayat and her team.

