Shraddha Kapoor Has A Common Link With Neelam Kothari & Shankar Mahadevan; Find Out

Shraddha Kapoor, born on March 3, 1987, is the daughter of the renowned Indian entertainer, comedian, and actor Shakti Kapoor. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent performances include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, and more. Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. However, did you know that the actor has something in common with many famous Indian personalities? Take a look at some Indian celebrities who share their birthdays with Shraddha Kapoor.

Indian celebrities born on March 3

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar Mahadevan, born on Match 3, 1967, is one of the most popular Indian singers and music composers. Shankar Mahadevan is an important part of the popular music composing trio, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. Shankar Mahadevan’s family belongs to Kerala but the music composer has been born and brought up in Mumbai. Shankar Mahadevan learned Carnatic and Hindustani classical music in his childhood and started playing the veena at the young age of five years old. Shankar Mahadevan studied music under Pandit Shrinivas Khale.

Neelam Kothari Soni

Neelam Kothari Soni, born on March 3, 1968, is a former Bollywood actor and one of the finest Indian jewellery designers. The actor made her debut with Ramesh Bahl’s Jawaani in 1984, alongside debutant Karan Shah. Neelam Kothari has starred in many movies since then. One of the biggest hits of Neelam Kothari Soni’s career is Ghar Ka Chiraag in 1989, where she was cast with Rajesh Khanna. The actor got married for the second time to television and Bollywood actor Sameer Soni in 2011.

Jaspal Bhatti

Jaspal Singh Bhatti, born on March 3, 1955, was a popular Indian television personality. He was best known for his satirical take on the problems of an ordinary man. Some of his popular shows include Flop Show and Full Tension. Jaspal Bhatti was called as King of Comedy and also sometimes as the King of Satire by many of his fans who still remember his work.

