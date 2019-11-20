Shraddha Kapoor Is Super Excited For Brother Siddhanth Kapoor's Khabees

Shraddha Kapoor is filled with excitement regarding her brother Siddhant Kapoor's next work. Shraddha shared her excitement on her Instagram story. She posted a picture of the poster of Siddhanth's project.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor: The Actor's Most Stylish Outfits You Must Check Out

Here is what Shraddha posted:

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor: Coolest Pictures From The Actor's Instagram Account

Shraddha shared the poster of the movie Khabees on her Instagram story. The poster features a guitar on which there is a smear of blood. There are white wings to the guitar. Inside the guitar, there is a silhouette of a band playing instruments. The movie is produced under 'The Production Headquarters in UK.' It will be produced by Mohaan Nadaar and directed by Sarim Momin. The movie stars Mustafa Abbas, Tanishaa Mukherji, Siddhanth Kapoor, Aradhana Dhawan, Chirag Bajaj, and Bharat Dasholkar. Shraddha, captioning the story, talked about how she is super excited for her brother's next project. She also tagged the people involved in the movie in her story.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor: The Aashiqui 2 Actor's Best Dance Movies

Tanishaa Mukherji has announced the movie on her Instagram. While sharing the poster of the movie, Tanishaa talked about how the movie is a new genre in the thriller. Here is the post by Tanishaa:

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor: Top Four Saree Looks Of This Bollywood Actor

Shraddha Kapoor's other brother is becoming a part of the Bollywood film industry as well. Siddhanth and Shraddha's brother Priyaank K Sharma will be debuting in the movie Sab Kushal Mangal. The movie also stars Riva Kishan and Akshaye Khanna. Shraddha had shared the news of her cousin's movie on her Instagram as well:

Shraddha Kapoor herself is working for two of her upcoming movies. She will be seen next in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan. She is also shooting for the third instalment of the action thriller Baaghi, named Baaghi 3. She will be seen with the action hunk Tiger Shroff in the movie.

ALSO READ | Shraddha Kapoor: The Actor's Connection With 'Sab Kushal Mangal'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.