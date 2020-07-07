Shraddha Kapoor's On-screen Chemistry Is Better With Sidharth Malhotra Or Prabhas?

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the top A-listed actors from the young generation of artists in entertainment today. Even after having had an easy way into the industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked very hard and proved her talent. Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent performances include Haider, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, and more. Shraddha Kapoor made her debut in the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Having spent more than 10 years in the Bollywood industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with many great actors and moviemakers. Here is who out of the two actors Sidharth Malhotra or Prabhas looks better with Shraddha Kapoor on-screen. Read ahead-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor with Sidharth Malhotra or Prabhas?

Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor were seen together on-screen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villian (2014). The movie also cast Reitish Deshmukh as the lead character. The action thriller drama’s plot revolves around Guru who erases the lines between good and bad while on his mission to kill the murderer of the love of his life. Reportedly, the movie is an unofficial remake of the Hollywood movie I Saw the Devil (2010). The movie witnessed Riteish Deshmukh in a negative character for the first time. Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience and the movie received positive reviews. The movie earned ₹1.69 billion, worldwide, becoming a commercial success at the box-office.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor were seen together for the first time on the big-screen in Sujeeth’s Saaho (2019). The movie was South superstar Prabhas’s Bollywood debut. The action thriller drama also cast Jackie Shroff as one of the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around an undercover cop who, against his wishes, gets dragged into a battle with extremely dangerous criminals whose only aim is to reach till their ultimate treasure. The movie was produced at a budget of ₹350 crores, becoming one of the most expensive Indian movies produced ever. The movie received critical acclamation and went ahead to become a commercial success at the box-office. The movie made its way to the ₹400 crores club, reportedly earning ₹433 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.