Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'Baaghi' Bloopers; Check Out

Shraddha Kapoor started her Bollywood career with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent a decade in the movie industry, Kapoor has worked in several acclaimed movies. In 2016, she played the lead role in Sabir Khan’s Baaghi, alongside Tiger Shroff. The movie also features Sudheer Babu Posani and Sunil Grover in prominent roles. The plot of the film revolves around a martial arts student who is on the mission of seeking revenge for his master’s murder. The movie was critically acclaimed and both the actors, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, received praise for their performance. It was also a massive commercial success and the two leading actors' on-screen chemistry was widely acclaimed. Here are some of the bloopers from Baaghi that you must check out right away. Read on:

Baaghi bloopers

Baaghi is an action thriller drama movie, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie reportedly earned ₹127 crores, worldwide. One of the main reasons for the hype of the movie was that South superstar Sudheer Babu Posani made his Bollywood debut through the film as he plays the antagonist in Baaghi. The movie was majorly shot in India and Thailand.

In the video, Tiger Shroff can be seen working hard to get every action scene perfectly. Tiger Shroff was asked to take up extensive training and stunt classes for the movie. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala hired a team of about 50 people to make sure Tiger Shroff’s look from the film is not revealed before time.

Tiger Shroff can be seen failing multiple times while doing scenes and even getting himself hurt while shooting but he still managed to film his scenes perfectly. Despite being hurt so badly on the head and after having to keep an ice pack on it, Tiger Shroff did not take a break. Shraddha Kapoor is also seen trying to work her way through the action scenes. Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are seen having fun and goofing around on the sets of the movie.

