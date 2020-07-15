Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Baaghi' Vs Urvashi Rautela’s 'Great Grand Masti': Which Ruled BO?

Shraddha Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela are both very popular names and well-known personalities in the Indian movie industry. Having made their debuts with Leena Gupta’s Teen Patti (2010) and Anil Sharma’s Singh Saab the Great (2013), respectively, both the actors have successfully created a successful place for themselves in the hearts of the audience.

In 2016, Shraddha Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela, both played lead characters in multistarrer movies. Here is which movie out of Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi and Urvashi Rautela’s Great Grand Masti did the audience love more. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi vs Urvashi Rautela’s Great Grand Masti

In 2016, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff played lead characters in Sabir Khan’s thriller action drama Baaghi (2016). The lead cast of Baaghi also includes Sudheer Babu Posani. The plot of the film revolves around a student of the martial arts who sets himself on a mission in order to seek revenge for the murder of his master.

The movie has been shot partly in India and Thailand. Both lead actors of the movie, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, underwent intensive training in order to excel the action scenes in the movie. The movie gained critical acclamation and went ahead to become a huge success at the box-office as the movie reportedly earned ₹127 crores at the box-office, worldwide.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

In 2016, Urvashi Rautela played the lead character in Indra Kumar’s multistarrer comedy fantasy drama, Great Grand Masti. The movie also cast Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani as the lead characters of the movie. Great Grand Masti is the third edition of the Masti movie series, but none of the parts is in connection with each other.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

The plot of the film revolves around the friends, Prem, Amar, and Meet who go to a very small town in order to relax and spend time vacationing. The three encounter Ragini at their trip. They think that Ragini is everything they had ever dreamed of, but, little did they know that she slowly turns into their worst nightmare.

The movie had many controversies surrounding it as the Censor Board deleted a total of 23 scenes from the movie before even giving it an A certificate. The movie did not do well at the box-office as it reportedly earned ₹20 crores, worldwide.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.