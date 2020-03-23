Shraddha Kapoor's Best Character Outfits And Looks From Her Movies

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the action and thriller flick, Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. The Luv Ka The End star is also known for her huge fan following on social media with over 42.2 million followers on Instagram. Shraddha Kapoor has churned several Bollywood blockbusters with variant characters. Having said so, check out the Street Dancer 3D star's best looks from her movies.

Street Dancer 3D

In Street Dancer 3D, Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of a dancer, representing her country on a global level. Her style in the film is a chic dancer look. She is seen wearing leather pants and designer t-shirts. Shraddha also dons a nose ring.

Chhichhore

Chhichhore is a comedy family drama starring Shraddha Kapoor and Shushant Singh Rajput. Here, the Any Body Can Dance actor's look is that of a typical 90s girl. She has short wavy hair and is often spotted in skirts and turtle neck or closed neck tops.

Stree

Stree is a comedy horror film, where Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of a mysterious small-town girl. Her outfits are ethnic or indo-western in the film. Stree also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Luv Ka The End

In Luv Ka The End, Shraddha Kapoor stars as a college girl. This was Shraddha's debut film in the lead role. She stuns like a rockstar in the film with wavy hair sported with shorts and t-shirts.

