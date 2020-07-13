Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Chhichhore' Vs 'Baaghi 3', Which One Was Loved More By Audience?

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most respected and celebrated actors from the young generation of actors in the Bollywood industry today. Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood acting debut with Leena Yadav’s Teen Patti (2010) and later rose to fame with Mohit Suri’s directorial romantic drama, Aashiqui 2 (2013).

Having spent one entire decade in the entertainment industry, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with many great actors and given the Indian cinema some great movies. Here is which one of Shraddha Kapoor’s critically acclaimed last two movies, Chhichhore or Baaghi 3, did better with the audience. Read ahead to know-

Shraddha Kapoor’s Chhichhore vs Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead characters in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore (2019). Chhichhore is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The lead cast of Chhichhore also includes Varun Sharma, Pratiek Babbar, and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The plot of the film revolves around a very unfortunate event whose happening forces a group of middle-aged friends to visit down their memory lane and remember their college days where they were labelled as "losers".

The movie gained huge critical acclaim and also was declared as a big commercial success. The movie earned ₹57.6 crores in its opening week itself, later making it to the ₹200 crores club, reportedly earning ₹215 crores, worldwide.

Chhichhore gained a total of five nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards, including Best Story, Best Dialogue, Best Movie, Best Editing, and Best Director. Chhichhore was Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release before his unfortunate demise on June 14, 2020.

In 2020, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff reunited for Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3. This movie is the third part of the Baaghi movie series, but it is not in continuation with the previous parts of the movie.

The movie also cast Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande as the lead characters of the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a man who sets on a mission in order to save his brother who has been kidnapped.

The movie was very successful at the BO and reportedly earned ₹135 crores, worldwide. The movie could have earned more but the theatres shut down due to the global pandemic.

