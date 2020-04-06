Shraddha Kapoor's Gorgeous Looks To Add To Your Office Wardrobe

Shraddha Kapoor entertained her audience in the recent past with her movie Street Dancer 3D. The actor apart from her acting skills is best known for her casual fashion choices. For many, she is a perfect blend of elegance and chic personality with a style statement that is comfortable as well as casual and creative. Here are some of her outfits that are best for the office-going girls.

Pantsuits for a semi-formal look

Shraddha Kapoor wore a maroon coloured pant-suit for a photoshoot. The outfit had wide-legged pants with a waist belt to accentuate the waist area. She completed her look with a pair of big hoops and beige heels. She kept her makeup minimal with mascara lashed eyes and nude lips for keeping it a semi-formal look.

A dress is a lazy girl’s best friend

Shraddha Kapoor went for casuals when she wore a green coloured mini dress with a waist belt for an event. She teamed it up with a brown sling bag and footwear of the same colour. She left her hair open and kept her makeup minimal.

What’s better than co-ords

Shraddha kept it all simple yet elegant by wearing a coordinate set for a photo shoot. It was a striped set with a bow-shaped top and pants. The bottom had button detailing. She toned up the look with big bright pink coloured earrings. With a sleek ponytail and minimal makeup, she looked beautiful. For the office, pair the set with a blazer to make it more formal and elegant.

When in doubt, take a skirt out

Shraddha gave chic girl vibes when she wore a floral blouse with a white pleated skirt for an event. The skirt had a front slit and minimal detailing on the waist area. The blouse had floral prints with a beautiful neck detailing. She completed the look with the open hair and minimal makeup.

A denim for every occasion

Denim is one of the most essential clothing pieces. Shraddha kept it casual by wearing an off-shoulder top and striped detailed denim for a casual day out. She completed the look with minimal makeup and open hair. She wore nude block heels to go with it. For the office, one can make it more casual by throwing off a denim jacket on the top and you're good to go.

